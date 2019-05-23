Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

It will be a time of memories from the 1980s as runners participate in the annual Giant’s Head Run on Saturday, June 1.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., has been a part of the Summerland Action Festival since the festival started in 198s.

This year, the run will have a Retro ’80s theme, with prizes given out to the best retro dressed participants.

There will also be 1980s music along the route, as well as bubbles and water spray stations.

Participants can choose between a five-kilometre and 10-kilometre route, and gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in 22 race categories. Participants are welcome to run, walk or stroll during this event.

Official results will be available at www.sportstats.ca, and a link to the results will also be posted at wwww.summerland.ca.

In addition, there are more than $2,000 worth of draw prizes for the participants.

After the race, the Summerland Aquatic Centre will host a free post-race swim from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Awards and prizes will be presented at the Memorial Park bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

To register for the run, visit www.runningroom.com. Early bird pricing is in effect until May 24.

More information and entry forms are also available at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre or by calling 250-494-0447.

