Summerland golf courses to open soon

Two courses expected to begin golf season in coming days

Although spring has arrived at last, it’s still a little early for golfing in Summerland.

Kim Lam, owner of Sumac Ridge Golf and Country Club, said there are still a few patches of snow on the nine-hole course, but she expects it will be melted within a few days.

“I think after today and tomorrow, it will all be gone for sure,” she said.

At Summerland Golf and Country Club, the golf season is still a few days away.

Jason Sweeney, general manager and golf professional at the course, expects the course will open in early April.

“The turf conditions are looking good,” he said

He said the last of the snow is still melting. Then, after it is gone, staff will spend time preparing the course for the golfing season.

Both courses offer regular league play throughout the golf season, which extends into October.

