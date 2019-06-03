Summerland golfers compete in league action

Summerland Ladies Club

On May 28, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played from the Yellow Tees. This was a low-net contest.

First flight: First Vijai Vaagen ,75; second Violet Ward, 76; third Frances Colussi, 78.

Second flight: First Barb Oleschuk, 77; second Norma Chambers, 79; third Kathy Larkin, 81.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On May 30, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club a team game titled “waltz time” counting 1,2,3 net scores in rotation.

The winning team with 140 points was Peter Schnurr, Doug Steinke, Reg Minty and Ken Foster.

Finishing second with 136 points was: Chuck Harman, David Carleton, Dave Cain and Greg Flook.

Third place with 134 points went to: Alf Vaagen, Ken Bridgeman and Jerry Mckenna.

The deuce pot was shared by Dwain Sandrelli, Nick Coe, Peter Schnurr and Doug Steinke.

