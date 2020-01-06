HOCKEY PLAYERS Members of the Summerland Golden Jets have created a calendar as a cancer fundraiser. The calendar is available at Maple Roch and at Breakaway Brewing Co. on Victoria Road North in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

Members of a hockey league in Summerland have produced a calendar as a cancer fundraiser.

Brad Rauer, a member of the Summerland Golden Jets, said the league decided in November to create the calendar after two players were directly affected by cancer.

READ ALSO: Scientific advance delves deeper into cancer than ever before

READ ALSO: BC Cancer Foundation raises record $63.7 million

The league consists of older hockey players, many in their 60s and 70s.

All proceeds from the calendar will go to Hockey Fights Cancer.

Rauer said the calendar is a spoof of firefighter calendars which are produced in many communities.

The league printed 200 copies of the 2020 calendar, and some are still available. The calendars can be purchased at Maple Roch and at Breakaway Brewing Co., both on Victoria Road North in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

Just Posted

Increase in some mental health issues for Thompson Cariboo Shuswap adolescents but high sports participation: 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey

Survey completed by over 38,000 adolescents across all six school districts in the region

Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

After a big Grizzlies win on New Years Eve the Forum seemed… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read