Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

The Summerland Steam finished their exhibition games with one win, one loss and two ties.

In the first game, on Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam travelled to Kelowna to face the Chiefs, playing to a 3-3 tie.

The following evening, Summerland hosted the Chiefs, losing that game in a 4-2 decision.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Steam hosted the Osoyoos Coyotes. The final score was 3-3.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Steam were in Osoyoos, facing the Coyotes once again. This game ended in a 5-4 win for Summerland.

Regular season action begins this weekend as the Steam will play two home games.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs at the Summerland Arena. On Saturday, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

