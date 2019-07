Team takes top spot in A division at festival

WINNING TEAM Members of the Survivorship Dragon Boat Team finished first in the A division during a recent festival in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

The Survivorship Dragon Boat Team has won at a festival in Vernon.

The Penticton-based team, consisting of members from around the South Okanagan, attended the Vernon Dragon Boat Festival on July 13 and finished first in the A division.

There were six women’s teams in the division.

Survivorship also finished first in the breast cancer category.

