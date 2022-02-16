Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sweden knocks Canadian men’s hockey team out of Olympic medal contention

Canada will go home without a medal in the sport for the first time in 16 years

Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men’s hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.

Lucas Wallmark scored midway through the third period as Sweden defeated Canada 2-0 in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

Lars Johanssen made 22 saves for the Swedes, who will meet the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday in the semifinals. Anton Lander added the clincher into an empty net.

Matt Tomkins made 24 stops for Canada.

Canada’s unbeaten women’s hockey team was scheduled to play for gold late Wednesday night against the defending champion Team USA.

RELATED: Superpowers of women’s hockey set for another gold medal Olympic collision

hockeyOlympics

Previous story
Hamelin becomes Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold
Next story
Vernon Vipers clinch BCHL playoff spot

Just Posted

Ethel Bell, co-founder of Three Valley Gap, was also a very talented musician and an athlete who loved playing football. (Contributed by Rene Bell Bourget)
‘She will be missed’: Ethel Bell, co-founder of Three Valley Gap hotel, dies at 88

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison questions invoking the Emergencies Act as the federal government grapples with vehicle blockades in the nation’s capital. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
MP Morrison questions invoking Emergencies Act in response to vehicle blockades

Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent delivering a team talk on Feb. 15. (Matthew Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies derail Summerland Steam in second last game

Buzz Lightyear
Morning start: Buzz Lightyear almost had a different name