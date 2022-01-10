A review of this past week at the Revelstoke Forum

It was the start of a new year for the Revelstoke Grizzlies this past week.

The Grizzlies kicked off 2022 with a three-game week, which was interrupted by a postponed game on Saturday (Jan. 8) due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Chase Heat team.

First off, on Tuesday (Jan. 4), the Revelstoke Forum filled up to watch the Grizzlies take on their close rivals the Sicamous Eagles.

The Grizzlies were piling on the shots in the first period, up 13-2 in shots with five minutes left in the period, but only one goal to show for it.

With under 30 seconds left before intermission, Brandon Kasdorf fed a beautiful pass to Ronin Pusch who snapped in a shot to double Revelstoke’s lead.

A few minutes into the second, Brandon Gallo lined up a Sicamous defenceman who was about 20 cm taller than him, knocking him off his skates in the Grizzly zone.

Right after this, the Eagles player cross checked him into his own goalie, resulting in a penalty.

Sicamous would not let up on their effort throughout the period continuing to scratch & claw their way back into the game.

Within seconds of starting the final period Revelstoke took command of the game on a low shot to the goalies left pad which bounced right into the slot for an easy goal off the rebound for Jacob Smith, putting the Grizzlies up 3-0.

In the end, the Grizzlies pressure was too much for the Eagles, resulting in a 4-0 victory for the home team.

Then, on Friday night, the Grizzlies hosted the Princeton Posse.

In the first period, Tyden McWillis buried his third goal of the season to put the home team up 1-0 in a period where they dominated in the shot department 28-13.

Two minutes into the second period Collin Kozijn for the Grizzlies made a great effort to create a semi-breakaway but could not get off a clean shot. 20 seconds later, captain Cole Berg fed Vin Jackson for a short break away inside the blue line which he snapped into the lower right corner for a beautiful goal, 2-0 Grizzlies.

Thirteen minutes left in the second the pressure was on Princeton to get the next goal. Going down 0-3 to the Grizzlies would most likely eliminate any chance the visiting team had at stealing a victory on the road.

Ronin Pusch grabbed a loose puck on the left side of the net, sliding it past the Posse goalie for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Shortly after at 14:28, Princeton responded with a quick goal to cut the lead back to 2.

Just under a minute later, on a rebound that bounced in front of the key the Posse came right back with another goal on a great shot into the empty net to slice the lead to one goal. 3-2, game on.

All of a sudden, it looked like this game could be a dogfight for Revelstoke to pull out the victory.

The third period ended with no goals for either team, giving the Revelstoke Grizzlies the 3-2 victory.

Saturday’s game against the Chase Heat was postponed by the KIJHL due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Heat team. This game will be played at a later date according to the league.

