Three more Revelstoke Volleyballers inducted to the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame

The 1977/78 British Columbia Olympics (BCO) men’s volleyball team. Recently three members were inducted into the BC Volleyball Hall of Fame, Keith Gallicano is No. 1, Jerry Story is No. 3 and John Markwart is No. 7.(Contributed)

Revelstoke Volleyball was once again honored at the annual Volleyball BC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies on March 17, 2021 in Vancouver.

The 1977/78 British Columbia Olympics (BCO) men’s volleyball team was inducted in the Team Category for its Gold Medal performance in winning the Canadian National Senior Men’s title.

On that team, and inducted into the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame, were former Revelstoke (RSS) volleyball players Jerry Story, John Markwart and Keith Gallicano. This brings the number of former Revelstoke players and coach inducted to the hall, to six.

Story, Markwart and Gallicano join former Revelstoke residents and players Gary Warner, Chris Jenkins, and coach John Campbell into the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame.

Along with Warner and Jenkins, Story and Markwart were previously inducted in the Team Category in 2020, making this year’s induction their second into the hall; twice inducted Keith Gallicano was previously honored in 2017 as an individual elite player in the Athlete Category.

All the players involved share a common theme in their praise of coach John Campbell. Because of the dedication of time, discipline, knowledge and passion of John Campbell, Revelstoke volleyball continues to shine.

