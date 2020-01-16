The Montreal Canadiens alumni team will be playing the Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars on Jan. 24 at the Revelstoke Forum. (Photo via Facebook) The Montreal Canadiens alumni team will be playing the Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars on Jan. 24 at the Revelstoke Forum. The final alumni line up has not yet been announced. (Photo via Facebook)

Tickets still available for Montreal Canadiens alumni event in Revelstoke

The Habs alumni will be playing a Revelstoke men’s team

Tickets are still available for the Montreal Canadiens alumni event Jan. 24.

A fundraiser for Revelstoke Minor Hockey, the alumni will be playing Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars, a Revelstoke team of men’s league players, coaches, teachers, RCMP, old timer players, business owners, and a couple female players from the community.

Though all proceeds will go to minor hockey, the goal of the event is to celebrate and promote the concept that hockey is for everyone, said Matt Cameron, president of Revelstoke Minor Hockey, in a news release.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Fans with VIP tickets will get the chance to meet the players before the game, however, those tickets are currently sold out, though general admission tickets are still available.

The event will feature a beer garden side and a family side, similar to a Grizzlies’ game, a 50/50, a shoot to win $10,000, Grizzlies tickets give aways and during the first intermission Revelstoke’s novice hockey players will play the alumni.

Tickets are available at Community Centre, Skookum, or Conversations. There will also be tickets available at the door. They are $30 for adults and $20 for kids.

 

