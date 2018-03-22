Tied series returns to Revelstoke Friday night

Cole Golden skates during Game 2 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in Revelstoke on March 18. The series will be back in Revelstoke Friday night at 7 for Game 5. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final series is returning to Revelstoke tied 2-2.

The Osoyoos Coyotes won Game 4 last night at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl 2-1 to tie the series and force a Game 6.

The Grizzlies got on the board first, as Cole Golden scored (assist to Harrison Rosch and Jacob Bourchier) at 15:08 in the first period.

The Coyotes would tie things up 2-2 on a power play goal with Rosch in the box for a minor and only 2:42 to go in the first frame.

Osoyoos pulled ahead in the second period with a goal at 18:51.

Game 5 takes place Friday at 7 at the Forum in Revelstoke. Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday night in Osoyoos. Game 7, if needed will be played in Revelstoke Sunday night.

