(Instagram)

Tokyo Olympics allowing B.C. athlete to bring her nursing daughter to Games

Kim Gaucher, from Mission, will now chose to compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo

Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.

The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.

RELATED: Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC says in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

Just Posted

This western painted turtle was seen in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area. Females lay a single batch of eggs every two years in June or July. They prefer to dig in places that have loose soil, so nesting sites may be up to 150 metres away from the water near roadways. This obviously poses a major threat to their population. Watch out for any turtles as they cross the road! (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Do you have a photo of local wildlife you'd like to submit? Send an e-mail to kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca.
LETTER: City should do more to protect the turtles

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tallest stack of M&M’s is 5

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services doused a grass fire in the Big Eddie on April 13, 2021. (Contributed)
Fire ban extended to Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks