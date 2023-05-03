(Kelowna Ultimate Player’s Society/Submitted)

(Kelowna Ultimate Player’s Society/Submitted)

Top Ultimate players converging on Kelowna

Annual Sunflicker tournament returns this weekend

Some of the best disc-huckers from across North America will be in Kelowna this weekend for Western Canada’s premier Ultimate tournament.

The annual Sunflicker event returns to Mission Sports Fields in both recreational and competitive divisions, showcasing one of the most popular mixed-gender sports.

“Ultimate is a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat spectacle for fans and newcomers alike,” said Paul Brain, president of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society. “Sunflicker promises to serve up a dizzying display of hucks, layouts, and defensive face-offs that will leave you breathless!”

32 teams are expected to battle it out on May 6-7, coming from everywhere from Washington state, the Prairies, and Western Canada.

READ MORE: Athletes ready for Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon

READ MORE: In Nelson, a punching bag once used by Muhammad Ali hangs in place of honour

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland to host 39th annual Giant’s Head Run in June
Next story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service firefighters took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road on Aug. 9, 2021. (CSRD Fire Services)
Drought conditions contribute to summer wildfire concerns for Columbia-Shuswap

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Shoulder season, engagement, and police with Mayor Gary Sulz

(Drive BC)
Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden