Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

We were curious about what the trails being used for the BC Midget Ski Championships were like. So we went out on the longest one, a 2.5 km loop, that was used for the classic interval start race.

Maeve Macleod, Nyssa Thomas and Aislin Buchanan took editor Marissa Tiel on a tour of the loop last weekend.

The trio, all 12 years old, raced in the final BC Midget Ski Championships of their careers, as they age up next season.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the event, hosted at Mount Macpherson Ski Area.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.