Trevelyn nets overtime winner to beat Kamloops

Jake Wallace celebrates his goal against the Kamloops Storm, putting the Grizzlies temporarily in the lead in the third period. (Matt Timmins/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

On a rare Tuesday night match against the Kamloops Storm, the Grizzlies played their most entertaining home game of the season so far with an exciting 4-3 overtime win.

Despite it being a mid-week contest, the local crowd brought their usual high energy to the forum.

In contrast to Revelstoke’s black jerseys , Kamloops off-white uniforms had an old school faded look that resembled NHL Original Six teams many years ago.

The Grizzlies to got off to a fast start at 2:17 in the first on a beautiful wrap around goal to left side of the net by Cole Berg assisted by Brandon Kasdorf and Brady Augot.

The visiting Storm tied the game at 7:40 when defenceman Devin Benson passed the puck to Alek Erichuk who skated around a Grizzlies forward at his own blue line rushing it up the left side of the zone. From there he slid a perfect cross-ice pass to Peyton Kelly who one timed it into the right side of the net.

Less than a minute later, Kamloops stormed the net (no pun intended) and somehow shoved the puck into the goal through a crowd of players in front of the crease.

Then at 13:04, Revelstoke’s Ethan Mattern stole the puck at centre ice, kicking it ahead to himself, creating a breakaway with a shot that tumbled off the goalies pads into the upper left corner of the net.

With less than four minutes left in the period there was an accidental collision between players on both teams sending the Storm’s Josh Hamling to the ice and twisting his knee. It was a good sign to see him skate off on his own when he went to the locker room.

Shots were 12-13 at the end of first period which was the first time Revelstoke has been behind this season in their own arena.

Five minutes into the second period shots were 18-12 in favour of Kamloops, indicating how determined the visitors were to take the lead back from the home team.

After the midway mark the Grizzlies’ Brandon Kasdorf made a terrific no-look turnaround shot after circling inside the blue line, but the Storm goalie tracked it, making a save on the ice.

Kamloops Evan Clark was hitting extremely hard during this period, he appeared on a mission to create a scoring chance.

On one play he put a crushing check on a Revelstoke player into the glass by the beer garden, it was the hardest hit of the night.

A scrum broke out in front of the Grizzlies net resulting in a number of penalties including a 10 minute misconduct for Revelstoke.

There was no scoring on the powerplay, keeping the score tied at two at the end of the second. The Storm finished with an edge on shots, 19-23.

Less than three minutes into the third period, Kaleb West fed the puck to Luke Aston who grabbed it behind the goal line on the left side feeding it back to Jake Wallace who snapped a perfect shot to the upper right corner of the net.

Only seconds later, at 2:41, from the face off Kamloops came right back up the ice. Peyton Kelly slammed home the tying goal for his second of the evening, in front of the net, to immediately quiet the crowd who were not done celebrating the Grizzlies goal.

Despite many back and forth chances by both teams there was no scoring the rest of the third period, forcing a five minute overtime.

To the delight of the home crowd, with amazing assists from Will McPhee and Ronin Pusch on a three-way, give-and-go play, Porter Trevelyn secured the win with a picture perfect goal.

Next home games for the Grizzlies are back to back on Friday, Dec. 3, against Chase then Saturday on the 4th facing off with Kelowna.

