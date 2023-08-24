Trio of matches to close out the season for Revelstoke Cricket Club

The local club has matches against Salmon Arm and Kelowna scheduled over the next few weeks

Local cricketers have a packed schedule of games lined up for the end of the summer season.

The Revelstoke Cricket Club (RCC) has three matches scheduled between now and Sept. 17 with clubs from around the Okanagan, and continue to fundraise to build their pitch in Revelstoke.

This Sunday (Aug. 27), the Revelstoke club will head to Salmon Arm for a rematch of a game played just under a month ago. RCC will take on the Salmon Arm Cricket Club again after earning their first-ever victory against the Shuswap side on Aug. 6.

Then, just seven days later, RCC will head to Kelowna to take on the Casuals on Sept. 3. The two clubs last faced each other on June 18, where the Kelowna Casuals won by 170 runs in a hard-fought match.

To finish off the summer, RCC will return to the Shuswap again for the rubber match against the Salmon Arm Cricket Club on Sept. 17.

So far, RCC has raised about $2,500 of their $10,000 fundraising goal to go towards the construction of their cricket pitch at Centennial Park in Revelstoke. This project includes building a concrete surface in between two existing youth soccer fields and purchasing a synthetic mat to lay over top.

To help the Revelstoke Cricket Club fundraise for their new pitch, visit their Facebook page or send them an email at revelstokecricketclub@gmail.com.

