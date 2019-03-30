Two golf courses in the Shuswap voted among best in B.C.

Talking Rock, Salmon Arm Golf Club get rave reviews from golfers surveyed

Mac Fraser, makes a 90-yard shot to the pin, on the 18th hole of the Salmon Arm Golf Club. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two golf courses in the Shuswap were singled out as among the best in B.C. through a survey of golfers conducted by the B.C. Golf Association.

Over 2,500 golfers across the province were surveyed, asked to rank the top ten courses in the province based on their layout as well as the services offered and general vibe of playing there. The Shuswap region topped the list with the Talking Rock Golf Course being voted number one in the province, and the Salmon Arm Golf Club broke the top ten with a seventh place ranking overall.

“It was extremely exciting of course. We have felt for a long time that we had a good property, good culture and could offer a great experience,” says Adam Blair, club pro at Talking Rock. “It’s exciting and it’s always that much more meaningful when it comes from the players. To actually have players from B.C. say how they feel and vote us as number one was a real huge honour for us.”

The news came as somewhat of a surprise to the crew at Talking Rock, who knew the vote was happening but had no idea of the result until the survey was released. Blair says the rankings act as a testament to the pride and effort put into the sport across the whole Shuswap region.

“This is even more meaningful with Tobiano (Kamloops) ranked as number two, and to see Salmon Arm at number seven, to have these two golf courses that we partner with all the time to bring players to the area was really exciting,” he says. “To have three courses in this region in the top ten, that’s really a testament to how wonderful this area is.”

The Talking Rock Golf Course at Quaaout Lodge in Chase has been voted as the number one golf course in the province through a survey by B.C. Golf. Also in the Shuswap region, the Salmon Arm Golf Club was voted as number seven in the province (File photo)

