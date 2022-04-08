Two Kelowna Olympians get ready to race in the Boston Marathon

The pair fueled their marathon training with PB and J sandwiches and oatmeal

Two Kelowna Olympians will be racing at the Boston Marathon on April 18.

Malindi Elmore and Trevor Hofbauer are putting the final touches on their race preparations. They spoke to Capital News about their marathon build, the best places to run in Kelowna and their favourite ice cream.

Both athletes have been training primarily in Kelowna and said that they are ready for a fast race.

The pair said that they will be running in Saucony endorphin pros shoes and disclosed the pre-run food that fuels their long training runs.

For the running nerds obsessed with times, Hofbauer holds the men’s marathon Canadian record with a personal best time of 2:09 while Elmore holds the female record with a time of 2:24.

Post race, Hofbauer will be soaking up the sun at Hot Sands beach and Elmore will be sipping wine with her family at Okanagan wineries. Elmore is helping to organize the Cherry Blossom Triathlon on May 1.

Elmore has roots in Kelowna and makes sure to give back to the community.

She works as the coach for the UBCO heat cross country team.

Hofbauer announced on April 7 that he will be going back to school and will join the cross country team, as an athlete, in the fall of 2022 to use up his eligibility.

