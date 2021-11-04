Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

Two young Revelstoke gymnasts won medals a the 2021 Canadian Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski took home gold and bronze medals respectively in the level 5 double mini trampoline event at the national championship.

Novakowski also mobilized to level 6 in her field with the difficulty of the moves she was able to pull off at the championships.

The championships, which are normally held in the first week of July, were pushed back to October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and were judged virtually.

Last year, the championships were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The pair of young athletes have trained with their coach, Jill Drake of Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics, for roughly 18 months for this particular event.

“I have to take my hat off to these two young ladies,” said Drake. “These two girls are the highest level athletes we have in our town.”

The competition is scored by a team of judges virtually, grading the athletes by skill and difficulty. The athletes had their attempts filmed by Drake. One judge watched the event live from Quebec, while the others watched at a later date.

Drake is looking forward to the future of her team, and getting back to competing at events in person.

“We have some really talented kids this year,” said Drake. “I’m really excited to take them to competitions this year and have some exciting news when we get to town.”

READ MORE: Dialing in: Revelstoke Grizzlies goaltender stopping shots and shreddin’ pow

READ MORE: ‘Chaos festival’: How to support the Grizzlies according to a legendary fan

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeSports