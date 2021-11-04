Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics coach Jill Drake alongside her two champion athletes Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski. (Facebook)

Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics coach Jill Drake alongside her two champion athletes Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski. (Facebook)

Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski competed virtually in trampoline gymnastics championships

Two young Revelstoke gymnasts won medals a the 2021 Canadian Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski took home gold and bronze medals respectively in the level 5 double mini trampoline event at the national championship.

Novakowski also mobilized to level 6 in her field with the difficulty of the moves she was able to pull off at the championships.

The championships, which are normally held in the first week of July, were pushed back to October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and were judged virtually.

Last year, the championships were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The pair of young athletes have trained with their coach, Jill Drake of Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics, for roughly 18 months for this particular event.

“I have to take my hat off to these two young ladies,” said Drake. “These two girls are the highest level athletes we have in our town.”

The competition is scored by a team of judges virtually, grading the athletes by skill and difficulty. The athletes had their attempts filmed by Drake. One judge watched the event live from Quebec, while the others watched at a later date.

Drake is looking forward to the future of her team, and getting back to competing at events in person.

“We have some really talented kids this year,” said Drake. “I’m really excited to take them to competitions this year and have some exciting news when we get to town.”

READ MORE: Dialing in: Revelstoke Grizzlies goaltender stopping shots and shreddin’ pow

READ MORE: ‘Chaos festival’: How to support the Grizzlies according to a legendary fan

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeSports

Previous story
Sabres end 8-month stalemate by trading Jack Eichel to Vegas

Just Posted

Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics coach Jill Drake alongside her two champion athletes Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski. (Facebook)
Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

Melissa Hemphill anticipates the Food Recovery Program will be able to divert even more waste from the landfill when they have a kitchen to prepare food in. (Mimi Kramer-Revelstoke Review)
‘Building the local food system’–Community Connections building incubator kitchen

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away

Revelstoke’s water treatment filters are being replaced after lasting four years longer than expected. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke’s drinking water filters last four years longer than expected