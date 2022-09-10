Two Revelstoke golfers won gold in the 55 Plus Canada Games in Kamloops in August

It was a successful turnout for Revelstoke at the 55 Plus Canada Games in Kamloops

Heather Sirianni at the Revelstoke Golf Club with her Canada Games gold medal. (Zachary Delaney)

Revelstoke locals took home gold in the 55 Plus Canada Games in August.

The 55 Plus Canada Games were held in Kamloops in August. The games had 26 official events for the tournament, including golf. Among the Revelstoke golfers who competed in the tournament was Heather Sirianni and Lew Hendrickson, who both won gold.

“I started golfing probably 25 years ago. So, there’s hope for everybody,” said Sirianni with a laugh.

Although Sirianni hasn’t played golf her whole life, she’s always been competitive. With provincial wins in basketball in high school and competitive leagues thereafter. She’s picked up golfing more since she and her partner retired 10 years ago.

“Seven years ago, we moved back to Revelstoke and back to our home course. And this is where we got all our skills from,” said Sirianni.

Lew Hendrickson also said playing at the Revelstoke Golf Club is part of what’s contributed to his success.

“Golfing in Revelstoke, on the Revelstoke golf course, pretty much prepares you for any place you go play because it’s as good as it gets, and as tough as it gets,” said Hendrickson.

The win –for Hendrickson– was a first in the Canada Games, but not in his golfing career. Hendrickson has competed in the BC 55 Plus Games before, winning one year and coming second in two other years.

Competing in the 70–80 age division, Hendrickson secured the win quickly.

“I knew pretty much halfway through the second game that I was going to win by a lot. So that was pretty stress free,” said Hendrickson.

Finishing her second round, Sirianni wasn’t sure whether she’d actually won. Having competed in a tough round, the other ladies that Sirianni played with were called before her for bronze and silver medals.

“I really didn’t think that I had the strokes, but I guess they did. And when they called my name, it was just there was a bit of a roar and there I go,” said Sirianni.

The two celebrated in very different ways. Hendrickson had to skip the medal ceremony to get back to Revelstoke because his wife had COVID.

“At my age celebrating isn’t something I do,” said Hendrickson with a chuckle.

For her part, after a brief toast with the other medalists, Sirianni also hit the road to head back to Revelstoke but was greeted by a very proud and excited family.

“It was great. Oh, my God—hugs! All my grandkids wanted to try my medal,” said Sirianni.

Sirianni heads to the BC 55 Plus Games in Victoria next week. Despite being the reigning Canadian champion of her age, Sirianni isn’t feeling pressure going into the tournament.

“This is going to be fun and relaxing. This one was the big one, so this will be more relaxing,” said Sirianni.

