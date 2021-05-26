Two Revelstoke Grizzlies awarded bursaries from KIJHL for post secondary education

They are two of 13 who played last season to receive the money

Brendan Vulcano and Noah Desouza, formerly of the Revelstoke Grizzlies, received scholarships from the KIJHL towards their post secondary education. (Contributed)

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Brendan Vulcano and Noah Desouza are two of 13 student-athletes and game officials to receive bursaries from the KIJHL this year.

Valued at $1,000, the money will be applied towards post secondary studies.

Vulcano grew up in Nelson and graduated from George Elliot Secondary. He is heading to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota to play for the Jimmies.

“It means a lot that I was recognized for this. It shows that all the hard work I have put in through my years of hockey has paid off,” said Vulcano, in a news release. “I think it also showed how my parents always told me to work hard, have a good attitude and to be grateful for everything, and to always have fun while doing it.”

Desouza also graduated from George Elliot Secondary and will be attending UBCO to pursue a career in Human Kinetics as an orthopedic specialist.

“It feels great,” he said, in a news release. “Just knowing that with my application, and people reading it, and seeing what I want to do with my future plans, it means a lot knowing that I have support there. I’ve had great people to help me with it like Ryan (Parent, the Grizzlies GM-coach) and the whole organization. I’m just really excited I got it.”

Desouza played three seasons with the Grizzlies and was named team MVP and awarded the division award for top goaltender.

