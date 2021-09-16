UBC Okanagan Heat welcoming fans back this weekend

Fully vaccinated fans will be welcomed back to Nonis Field this weekend as women’s and men’s soccer hosts Thompson Rivers on Saturday and Sunday. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)

The UBCO Heat are welcoming fans back this weekend.

The Heat women’s and men’s soccer teams are set to host the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack at Nonis Field on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. Anyone who is double vaccinated can come to watch the game, excluding those who are under 12 years old. This will allow more than 100 fans in the designated viewing area at the field.

Kickoff on both Saturday and Sunday is set for 1 p.m. for the women’s game and 3:30 p.m. for the men’s game.

“It has been 23 months since we were last able to showcase our women’s and men’s soccer teams at home, and I’m so excited for our student-athletes to once again play in games that matter and to have fans in the stands to cheer them on,” said Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation.

Fans attending the games will be able to show proof of full vaccination through their provincial vaccine card or by showing an ID and their vaccine record. For all remaining home games, only the B.C. vaccine card will be accepted. Staff will be present to check the vaccine status of fans.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat melt Alberta Pandas

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



KelownaUBCO Heat