UBC Okanagan softball in the midst of a perfect season

The Heat are 16-0, scoring 110 runs and allowing only 34

The UBCO Heat are looking to keep their perfect season going when they host Calgary, Victoria, and Lethbridge this weekend. (Aaron Rempel/UBCO Heat)

The UBC Okanagan softball team has been dominating the Western Collegiate Softball Association (WCSA) this season.

Last weekend, the Heat won five games in Lethbridge, extending their winning streak to 16 games. They haven’t lost a game this season.

In their 16 games this season, they’ve outscored their opponents 110-34.

And the most impressing part of their season is they haven’t played a home game yet as they first three weekends of the season took place in Calgary, Victoria, and Lethbridge.

However, the Heat will finally play their first home games of the season this weekend. They will play five games at High Noon Park in Kelowna on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the same three teams – Calgary, Victoria, and Lethbridge.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun enjoying bye week after huge win in Kamloops

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

KelownaSoftballUBCO Heat