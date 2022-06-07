UBC Okanagan women swing to bronze at nationals

For the first time in their history, the UBCO women’s golf team has won a national medal.

Through the four-round national championships last week, the team finished third in the country to win the bronze medal in just their second-ever appearance in the event.

“I’m so happy to see the girls band together over the five days and bring home a bronze medal,” said Heat Head Coach Clay Stothers. “The exciting part for us is this is just the beginning. All four of our golfers who competed are in their first or second year of eligibility so we have a very bright future.”

As individual results go, all four golfers on the team finished in the top-17 in the tournament, led by freshman Emily Cornwall. After she struggled in the first round, she shot 80-78-78 to finish tied for 11th.

“I am extremely proud of our team this week,” said Cornwall. “We all pulled together and put our best foot forward. The course conditions made for a tough couple of rounds, and I am so proud of my team from grinding through that. Overall, I think we represented UBCO well, and had an amazing learning experience in the process.”

The UBC Thunderbirds won the gold medal for the fifth-straight year.

