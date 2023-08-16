Last years matchup saw the UBC Thunderbirds top the Calgary Dinos 28-7 in Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)

University football kicks off in Okanagan; BC Lion breakfast served

B.C. vs Alberta in university-league game, Lion Angus Reid and TSN host breakfast

A battle between two university football programs is mere days away.

The UBC Thunderbirds take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears for the second annual Kal Bowl on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon’s Athletic Park. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Last year’s inaugural event saw over 2,000 spectators attend, as the Thunderbirds defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-7. This year promises to be bigger and better.

“Last year people were not sure what this was all about and came with a curiosity,” said Kal Bowl president Sean Smith. “Now people know they will be coming to see the highest level of amateur football in Canada and have a great time on a Wednesday evening in Vernon.”

Tickets are on sale now at kalbowl.com. Bleacher seating is $30, which gives you an individual numbered seat. General admission tickets are $12 and people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, youth football camps take place for Grades 8-12.

TSN sports personality Farhan Lalji will be present at the game and will also co-host the Breakfast with Angus on the morning of the match with Angus Reid at UBC Okanagan.

Reid played 13 years with the B.C. Lions.

“It’s a great privilege and honour to be able to share experiences I’ve had and wisdom I’ve gained over a lifetime in football with these college athletes,” said Reid. “Football is such a great way for these young men to get prepared for life, and it’s so important to remind them of how special and important what they are choosing to do with their young lives really is.”

A special ceremony honouring the national champion Okanagan Sun will also take place, between the third and fourth quarters.

READ MORE: University teams prepare for 2nd annual Kalamalka Bowl in Greater Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon's Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

