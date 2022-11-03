Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

CFLFootball

Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

Just Posted

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

Canadian machine gunners dig themselves in shell holes on Vimy Ridge. (Canada. Dept. of National Defence / Library and Archives Canada)
The Battle of Vimy Ridge, in story and song

File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)
Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

Volunteers at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre clean off some chairs as part of their Thanksgiving Back work with Tourism Revelstoke. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Tourism Revelstoke’s campaign worked to foster regenerative tourism