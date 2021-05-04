The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Vancouver Canucks are relocating the team’s American Hockey League affiliate to Abbotsford for the 2021-22 season.

The Canucks made the announcement online on Tuesday evening.

According to the Canucks, details of a partnership with the city of Abbotsford are being finalized and the relocation will be subject to AHL Board of Governors approval on May 6.

The intended home of the Canucks new AHL affiliate is the Abbotsford Centre. The team would have a new name, brand, and logo, and play in the AHL’s Pacific Division. Further details and public comments await completion of the partnership agreement and AHL Board of Directors approval.

RELATED: Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

“With momentum starting to build, we are pleased to confirm our goal to bring our AHL franchise and Canucks prospects home to the city of Abbotsford,” stated Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The move would bring significant opportunities for both our team and the community and it would begin a new chapter, bringing Canucks hockey to even more fans throughout the Lower Mainland.”

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun also weighed in on the news, releasing a statement on Tuesday evening.

“An anchor tenant at the Abbotsford Centre will offer strong ongoing community connections, economic benefits and further showcases the City of Abbotsford as a leader for events, entertainment and sport. The City is excited to be in discussions with the Vancouver Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate and we will provide an update with more details once an agreement is in place.”

The AC previously hosted the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames AHL club, for five seasons. The club departed Abbotsford after the 2013-14 season.

abbotsfordhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

Carbon Key was created by Kate Tupper and chosen by Revelstoke’s Public Art Committee to be featured in front of city hall for a year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
New sculpture installed in front of city hall

Kate Tupper’s Carbon Key will be on display for a year

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada is one of four ecosystem restoration groups to receive sizeable funding from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo courtesy WPEF-C.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation gets $600K grant from CBT

WPEF-C one of four ecosystem projects to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust funding

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Duteau Creek storage reservoir provides 60 per cent of the water that services the Greater Vernon area, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan. (RDNO photo)
Tolko walks back plans for cutblock above Greater Vernon water source

The lumber manufacturer said the area of concern is no longer part of its timber harvesting plans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The number of crimes and the number of police calls for service in Princeton in the first quarter of 2021 showed a decline. (Black Press file photo)
Princeton sees decline in crime statistics

Overall figures down from same time in 2020; thefts from vehicles increasing

In the first quarter of 2021, crime rates fell in many categories, but thefts from vehicles showed a significant increase, according to statistics from the RCMP. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sees decrease in violent crimes, property crime figures hold steady

Thefts from vehicles increased, according to statistics for first quarter of 2021

(Google/Contributed)
West Kelowna gym closes temporarily to update COVID safety measures

Interior Health said they are working with Final Round Boxing to make it COVID-19 safe

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna declared over

Interior Health made the announcement on Tuesday

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

Most Read