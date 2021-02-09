Former Fulton Secondary School teacher and football coach, and former Canadian Football League offensive lineman Roger Scales had some CFL memorabilia sent to him to autograph, courtesy of a dermatologist in Utah. Scales, who spent 10 seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, played college ball at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. (David Myers photo)

Former Fulton Secondary School teacher and football coach, and former Canadian Football League offensive lineman Roger Scales had some CFL memorabilia sent to him to autograph, courtesy of a dermatologist in Utah. Scales, who spent 10 seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, played college ball at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. (David Myers photo)

Vernon football player’s card pops up in Utah dermatologist’s hands

Roger Scales’ 1970s Toronto Argonauts card now hangs signed by the player in David Myers’ office

In his 10-year Canadian Football League career as an offensive lineman with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, former Fulton Secondary teacher and football coach Roger Scales had no idea he was part of a collection of CFL players’ cards.

And Scales especially had no clue how in the world his playing card from his days with the Argos in the 1970s ended up in the hands of a Utah dermatologist not even born when Scales played football.

“When I was in Toronto, a guy was around taking headshots but I never saw them, and never gave much thought about it,” said Scales, 76, who, prior to turning pro, played college football for the Brigham Young Cougars in Provo, Utah. With the help of a Vernon reporter, Scales was put in touch with David Myers, a big fan of BYU sports memorabilia. Myers’ office is in Lehi, Utah, a 20-minute drive from the BYU campus in Provo.

Myers reached out to the reporter looking for Scales after acquiring his card and those of other CFL players who had played college football for BYU. Scales played three seasons for the Cougars from 1966-68. He played high school ball in Vernon and some college ball at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington state.

A card collector as a kid, Myers said it was about seven years ago that he imagined having some signed set of former BYU players’ cards on the walls of one of his patient rooms. When someone was waiting, they’d have something to look at.

“I envisioned having this kind of combined with what I liked to do when I was young, collect cards but for a purpose to bring up a cool conversation piece in one of my patient rooms,” said Myers.

In December 2018, Myers saw a set of cards that the CFL alumni office had issued celebrating great players from the past. One of them was Doug Specht, a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Ottawa Rough Riders who had played with Scales at BYU.

Myers was put in touch with a Canadian card seller/collector who sold him cards of Specht and Scales.

The Utah dermatologist and Vernon football coach connected by phone with Myers sending some of Scales’ cards for him to sign and return.

“It was awesome to connect with Roger,” said Myers. “It’s pretty crazy that 50 years have passed and he hadn’t known I had these cards. We talked for 45 minutes, mainly about football. I sent him all my cards and stamps of his to sign, and he personalized them.”

Scales appeared in four Grey Cup games in his 10-year career, winning a ring with the Eskimos in 1975 following a 9-8 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in the second-lowest scoring championship game in CFL history. He scored the only touchdown for the Argonauts in the 1971 Grey Cup, a 14-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders at Empire Stadium in Vancouver. Scales took a lateral after a fumble and ran 33 yards for the major.

He was happy to oblige Myers’ autograph requests.

“It was really nice talking with him,” Scales said. “I usually get together with a few former (BYU) teammates in Utah each year and go to a game. Next time after COVID, I’ll definitely look up David. I might need some work done.”

READ MORE: Vernon high school football players see action amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Scavengers always ready to lend a hand


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CFLLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virus experts hope in-person Super Bowl won’t sack U.S.
Next story
Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Free Arts in the Park is one program that the Revelstoke Community Foundation has funded. (Submitted/Revelstoke Community Foundation)
Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

New this year is money for COVID recovery

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a commercial fire alarm this morning (Feb. 9). (Photo via Facebook)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to alarm

Smoke was ventilated and occupants returned to the building

Revelstoke city hall is currently under refurbishment. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Revelstoke)
Revelstoke city substantially reduces wait time for development permits

Approval times have gone down while number of applicants have gone up

A rendering of a microhome community. (Submitted/Adrian Giacca)
Revelstoke Community Housing Society adopts MicroHome Initiative

A subcommittee will be furthering the pilot project

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Facebook: Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan.
West Kelowna man charged in wife’s murder dies

Kevin Costin Supreme Court trial was to start in May of this year

Mowi lowers estimates to 2.6 million smolt at risk of being culled in their Vancouver Island hatcheries. (Mowi Canada West).
Mowi backtracks on fish cull losses – 8.3 million to 2.6 million

The new estimate reflects the immediate at risk smolt numbers in hatcheries

A five-storey, 60-unit housing project is planned for the site of the former Summerland RCMP detachment on Jubilee Road East in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Information session held for Summerland housing proposal

Former RCMP site proposed for 60-unit development

A total of 15 people were transported down the mountain after getting stuck near Becker Lake in Lavington Sunday, Feb. 7 by Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP. (VSAR photo)
15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

Icy road had Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP working until the wee hours of the morning

‘Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ premiers Wednesday, Feb. 10, on Netflix. (Netflix)
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Elisa Lam, a student at UBC, disappeared while staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in January 2013

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Chrissy Deye, Monica Kriese and other volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lunches in Salmon Arm fill need by providing warmth, support, welcome meal

Community volunteers, service providers say they want to ensure access to resources during cold snap

Most Read