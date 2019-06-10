Vernon golf tourament raises money for KidSport

KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament kicks off June 20

The first ever KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament will take place this month in the North Okanagan.

KidSport Greater Vernon and the Vernon Golf and Country Club are hosting the inaugural event on June 20, with the goal of raising $30,000 which will allow more than 100 kids the opportunity to experience sport in the community.

Doug Ross, director recreation services said there are still spaces available for both individuals and foursomes to play in the tournament.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and golf, have some fun and support kids in our community,” said Ross.

Each registration for the tournament includes: 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch and beverage, dinner, golf souvenir, live and silent auction and each registration helps provide a child with participation in their favourite sport for a year. There is also a chance to win two vehicles courtesy of Vernon Toyota and the Vernon Vipers, plus a chance to win a grand prize of three nights at Predator Ridge and rounds of golf courtesy of DCT Chambers Trucking and Predator Ridge.

Register online for $185 or $50 for just the dinner.

KidSport’s mission is to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from participating in organized sport.

