Vernon high school football teams ring up impressive wins in B.C. action

The Fulton Maroons (dark jerseys) of Vernon defeated the Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies of Prince George 35-8 in B.C. AA Senior Varsity pre-season football action in front of a packed crowd at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Friday, Sept. 15. (Twiiter/@FultonSecondary)

Pre-season is done – well, it is for those who played exhibition games.

The regular season of B.C. AA Senior Varsity High School Football kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, with a doubleheader at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, and with a historic game Saturday, Sept. 23, in Armstrong.

The No. 3-ranked Vernon Panthers will host the AAA Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna at 4 p.m. Friday, while the Fulton Maroons will take on the AAA Salmon Arm Golds under the lights at 7 p.m.

Armstrong’s AA Pleasant Valley Hawks will play their first-ever senior varsity game at home Saturday against the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops. Kick-off is 3 p.m. at PVSS. It will be the Hawks’ first game action of the new season.

VSS and Fulton tuned up for the regular-season by beating their visiting opponents Sept. 15 at GVAP.

The Panthers disposed of the sixth-ranked Langley Thunderbirds 35-19 in the opening contest while the Maroons took care of the Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies of Prince George, 35-8, in the nightcap.

Sr Panthers over Langley Thunderbirds 35-19

Friday, Sept 15 @BCHSFB Next Game Friday, Sept 22 vs OKM at 4:00pm GVAP — Vernon Panthers Football (@Football_VSS) September 18, 2023

“It was a great team win for us,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “We played faster and got off the ball better. Our offensive line pass protected very well and opened some big holes for our (running) backs. Guards Chayton Kossowan and Rylan Stadnyk played tough for us.”

Backup quarterback Lucas Horne stepped in, made some excellent reads and had a great game passing, going 7-for-12 for 101 yards, including a seven-yard toss to Caleb Buffie. Jeremy Peterson caught two passes for 36 yards. Horne also had a rushing touchdown for Fulton.

Defensively, Leon Defauw had five tackles for the Maroons and Cole Breugom added three.

“Our defence was solid all night,” said Scheller. “They gave us great field position and tackled well. Defensive coaches Bryan Cragg and Kevin Stecyk had a good game plan for our kids.”

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford are ranked No. 1 in the AA polls while Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs are No. 2. Westsyde cracked the top-10, coming in at No. 9.

READ MORE: Wheelchairs hit the water for day of inclusive paddling in Vernon

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Alice the 17K pound T-Rex has landed in Penticton

FootballHigh school sportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon