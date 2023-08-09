Vernon riders impress at Crankworkx biking event

The annual Crankworkx mountain bike festival took place at SilverStar Mountain

Bikers from all across the province competed at the Crankworkx Summer Series event at SilverStar Mountain, from Aug. 4-6. (SilverStar Facebook Photo)

Vernon mopped up awards at the annual Crankworkx Summer Series hosted at SilverStar Mountain.

The three-day high-flying mountain bike competition featured more than $30,000 in cash, prizes and giveaways, with five signature competitions, which included air downhill, dual slalom, pump track and slopestyle.

From Aug. 4-6, 25 categories were from age groups of U15, U17, U19, Masters and Open in both men and women.

The hometown athletes, representing SilverStar Mountain had a terrific tournament.

In the U15 air downhill competition, Shepard Wood and Oliver Astin finished one-two. Wood went on to also win in the U15 pump track event, while Astin added a bronze in dual slalom.

Pearl Fogel took home three medals, a gold in the women’s U15 pump track and silvers in air downhill and dual slalom.

In the U17 air downhill men’s event, Noah Milner and Ian Barcellos went one-two. Milner would also nab gold in dual slalom, as well as a silver in pump track.

The U19 men’s competitions saw Keith Bazinet win three times, in downhill, pump track and dual slalom. His teammate, Ross Kiehlbauch, grabbed silver in downhill and bronze in dual slalom.

Kelowna’s Noah Rubuliak also won bronze in the air downhill open category.

Full results can be found at crankworkx.com/results.

