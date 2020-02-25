Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been named winner of the Sport BC Best of BC Award, to be presented next month in Vancouver. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Vernon tennis star Vasek Popisil named Best of BC winner

Sport BC honours tennis star for his comeback season after back surgery

Nothing but the best for Vernon tennis player Vasek Pospisil.

The 2014 Wimbledon men’s doubles champ has been named the recipient of the Best of BC award, supported by the Province of British Columbia.

The award, which will be presented at the 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Award March 12 in Vancouver, is given to an individual or team thought to have represented B.C. nationally or internationally in either a professional or amateur sport.

“The Athlete of the Year Awards is a celebration of sport in our province and all of our finalists represent exceptional accomplishments in 2019,” said Sport BC president and CEO Rob Newman. “Our Best of BC Award recipient, Vasek Pospisil, truly had a great 2019 and we congratulate him on his accomplishments and know he is joining an outstanding list of exceptional BC athletes who have previously received this honour.”

Previous recipients include Christine Sinclair (soccer), Carey Price (hockey), James Paxton (baseball) and Christine Girard (weightlifting).

After spending the first half of the 2019 season recovering from back surgery, Pospisil returned to the court at Wimbledon in July. Following his return, he scored his first win over an ATP Top 10 player at a Grand Slam when he upset World No. 9, Karen Khachanov of Russia, in a five-set thriller at the US Open.

READ MORE: Spain wins Davis Cup; Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil held out of singles play

Pospisil’s success continued when he won back-to-back ATP Challenger Tour events in Las Vegas and Charlottesville before going on to play a key role in Canada’s run to the Davis Cup Finals in November. Ranked 150th in the world at the time, Pospisil won three straight matches against players ranked 12th, 36th, and 48th in the world, helping Canada beat Italy, the United States, and Australia. A doubles victory with partner Denis Shapovalov gave Canada its historic place in the finals of the Davis Cup for the first time.

READ MORE: Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Despite falling to Spain on its home court, the Davis Cup run was thrilling for the players and the country.

In late December, Pospisil was named Postmedia’s Male Athlete of the Year.

“I like to believe I still have my best tennis in me, I have a resurgence of passion for the game,” said Pospisil in late 2019. “This year was a different kind of adversity; one that has given me a new appreciation for the sport. I love being on the court and love the sport.”

Lumby visually impaired alpine skier Logan Leach is one of three finalists for the Sport BC Athlete with a Disability Award.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RSS basketball team finishes season at championships in Vernon

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke approves allocations of RMI funding for tourism projects and events

They allocated almost $290,000 in funding

Racist incidents on the rise in the Okanagan as coronavirus spreads

UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents

Ministry proposing dust control plan for Westside Rd.

Dust from industrial operations in the area is a concern

Revelstoke firefighters climb stairs with 30 kg of gear for charity

They raised just under $1,900

Snow tonight in Revelstoke

High plus one today

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Kelowna man charged after naked driver leads RCMP on hit-and-run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Vernon tennis star Vasek Popisil named Best of BC winner

Sport BC honours tennis star for his comeback season after back surgery

Most Read