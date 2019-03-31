The Vernon Vipers won Game 1 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference final Saturday, defeating the hometown Wenatchee Wild 4-3 in overtime. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Vipers draw first blood in BCHL Interior Final

Defenceman Michael Young scores in overtime, giving Vipers a 4-3 win over hometown Wenatchee Wild

Michael Young started the scoring in Game 1 of the B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference final Saturday.

Young ended the Game 1 scoring.

The Vernon Vipers’ veteran defenceman scored his second goal 26 seconds into overtime, giving the Snakes a 4-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild before 2,701 fans at the Town Toyota Centre.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday night in Wenatchee before the series shifts back to Vernon for Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m. starts in Vernon).

The Wild defeated Vernon in the Interior Conference semifinals in 2018, on their way to winning the Fred Page Cup championship.

Young, who has five playoff goals, intercepted a missed pass at the right point and fired the puck toward the Wild net. The puck hit a body in front and changed direction past goalie Cal Sandquist.

The Vipers jumped out to a 3-0 lead Saturday. They scored on two of their first seven shots in the opening period, courtesy of Young, at 10:33, and Lane Zablocki, with his first, at 11:51, to chase Wild starting goalie Austin Park.

Josh Latta’s fourth of the post-season at 3:46 of the middle frame gave Vernon a comfortable 3-0 lead.

That’s when the Wild made things uncomfortable.

PJ Fletcher scored twice – his sixth and seventh of the playoffs – at 5:45 and 8:54 to make it 3-2 Vernon going into the third period.

Brian Adams capped the Wenatchee comeback with his third of the playoff at 8:28, setting the stage for Young’s overtime heroics.

Vernon is 4-1 in overtime games this post-season, and also 5-1 on the road.

Aidan Porter made 22 saves for his ninth post-season win in the Vernon goal, while Sandquist stopped 20 shots in relief of Park.

In Prince George, the hometown Spruce Kings took a 2-0 lead in the other league semifinal, beating the Victoria Grizzlies 4-2 for a second straight night.

The series shifts to the provincial capital for Games 3 and 4 Monday and Tuesday.

Corey Cunningham’s fourth post-season goal at 18:03 of the second period, his second goal on the night, snapped a 2-2 tie for the Mainland Division champion Spruce Kings. Dustin Manz scored his second of the game, and seventh of the playoffs, at 10:37 of the third for insurance.

Riley Hughes and Cameron Thompson scored powerplay goals for the Island Division champion Grizzlies.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Just Posted

Revelstoke business receives cease and desist letter over trademarked name

The letter said the Revelstoke owners can no longer use the name “Base Camp” for their business

VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers to host Thank Goodness It’s Spring event

The event will showcase local businesses, but there will also be crimestoppers’ jail cell on site

Educating the world of tomorrow

Sarah Newton has been teaching in Revelstoke for 14 years

Revelstoke roads and weather

Another sunny day

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vernon Vipers draw first blood in BCHL Interior Final

Defenceman Michael Young scores in overtime, giving Vipers a 4-3 win over hometown Wenatchee Wild

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Ruthie Foster brings her musical mastery to Roots and Blues

Musician’s unique take on the blues set to dazzle audiences at Salmon Arm festival

Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read