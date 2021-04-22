Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale (left) and Salmon Arm Silverbacks counterpart Noah Serdachny keep their eyes on the action during Vernon’s 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale (left) and Salmon Arm Silverbacks counterpart Noah Serdachny keep their eyes on the action during Vernon’s 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers romp past Salmon Arm

Snakes score 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place

Two goals each from forward Tyler Carpendale and defenceman Griffen Barr paced the Vernon Vipers to a 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Tuesday, April 20, at Kal Tire Place.

The two points pushed the Vipers to the top of the pod standings at 6-3-1-1 for 14 points, one ahead of the Silverbacks (5-3-2-1). The West Kelowna Warriors have 12 points at 5-3-1-1.

The Silverbacks dominated the opening period, outshooting Vernon 10-3, and were rewarded with the period’s only goal from Tucker Hartmann, his first of the pod season.

The Vipers came out with a much better effort in the second and were rewarded for those efforts with two goals in just 46 seconds. Logan Lorenz tallied his second before Tyler Carpendale buried a rebound. The Silverbacks evened late as Drew Bennett potted home a rebound in the final minute.

In the third period, the Vernon forecheck was responsible for the go-ahead goal as Ryan Shostak and Carpendale caused a turnover and the latter rifled home his second of the game. Barr scored a beautiful, highlight-reel goal a few minutes later to give the Vipers a 4-2 lead. He would add one more into an empty net.

Vipers goalie Roan Clarke made 33 saves to pick up the win while Owen Say stopped 18 Vernon shots for the Silverbacks, who take on the Warriors Wednesday night.

The Vipers are off for two days before they resume play on Friday against West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Brooks’ backhand lifts West Kelowna Warriors over Vernon Vipers

READ MORE: Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHLSalmon Arm Silverbacks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL: Virus protocols not ‘relaxed’ for vaccinated players

Just Posted

COVID-19 numbers in Revelstoke continue to drop as innoculations rise. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
As Revelstoke vaccinates, local COVID-19 numbers drops

Data from April 11 to 17

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
‘I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants the Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Lustenberger getting ready to go down one of the last unskied lines at Rogers Pass on Mt. Macdonald. (Photo by Andrew Mcnab)
Meet Christina Lustenberger — one of Revelstoke’s great skiers

The athlete has many first ski descents throughout B.C.

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Virtual meetings are taking a toll on local governance, according to multiple mayors in the North Okanagan. (Headway photo)
Virtual meetings leave North Okanagan politicians out of touch

More than a year of Zoom has led to a disconnect between officials, according to local mayors

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Meth, excessive speed found as factors in 2019 Osoyoos boat crash deaths

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

The City of Penticton is looking into the possibility of licensing certain public spaces to permit alcohol consumption during set hours. The city could see legal public drinking as early as June 5, 2020. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Booze on the beach set to make a comeback in Penticton for summer 2021

Penticton council gave the first three readings to bring back limited public drinking

Most Read