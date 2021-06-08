The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers to open 2021-22 BC Hockey League season on road

League announces 54-game schedule, with all but two teams qualifying for the post-season

The BC Hockey League’s 20-game mini-season may have only just ended a few weeks ago, but the junior ‘A’ hockey circuit has already announced its plans for next season.

The league released its 2021-22 schedule Monday, June 7, and it looks similar to a traditional, pre-COVID-19 schedule, albeit with slightly fewer games. Training camps open in mid-September – rather than late August, as has usually been the case – with the puck set to drop for the first regular-season game on Friday, Oct. 8.

Teams will each play 54 games, instead of the usual 58, and playoffs will begin March 25.

Other key dates on the BCHL calendar include the BCHL Showcase (Oct. 20-24) and the BCHL Road Show (Feb. 19-20). The league also mentioned its plans to celebrate the BCHL’s 60th anniversary.

The upcoming schedule will see a return to inter-division play, barring any changes in the current B.C. health restrictions.

“We are excited to turn the page and get back to competing for a Fred Page Cup in 2021-22,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker.

“With our schedule now out, players, as well as fans, will have the opportunity to look ahead to key dates and get excited for our 60th anniversary season.”

The Vernon Vipers will play 26 home and away games, plus two games at the Showcase (opponents yet to be determined).

The Snakes open Oct. 8 in Penticton against the Vees. Their home opener will be the back end of a home-and-home with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kal Tire Place. Saturday games start at 6 p.m.

Vernon will play one Sunday afternoon home game, March 13, against the expansion Cranbrook Bucks. That will be a 2 p.m. start. All other home games will begin at 7 p.m.

The Vipers and Bucks will meet for the first time Feb. 4 in Cranbrook, the first of four consecutive games for Vernon against the league’s 18th franchise.

In the Interior Conference, Vernon will play the Silverbacks and Prince George Spruce Kings seven times and will take on the Vees, Bucks, Trail Smoke Eaters, West Kelowna Warriors, Merritt Centennials and Wenatchee Wild five times each.

Vernon will play eight games against the nine-team Coastal Conference. The only team they’ll play twice is the Langley Rivermen with a game in each city. The Vipers will visit Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley and Victoria, and will host Coquitlam, Powell River and Surrey.

The Vipers will not play the Nanaimo Clippers and Chilliwack Chiefs in 2021-22.

The top eight teams in each conference will make the playoffs.

Last season’s start date was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league finally squeezing in a 20-game season from April until mid-May. Teams were split into five pods, with all games based in one arena per group. No post-season play was held, and the Fred Page Cup championship trophy was not handed out.

The Vipers lost the 2019 Fred Page Cup final in four straight games to Prince George.

Vernon won its five-team pod at Kal Tire Place. Langley opted out of the pod schedule, and Wenatchee did not take part due to travel restrictions.

The Vipers, Penticton, West Kelowna and Salmon Arm took part in an Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament in October and November of 2020, with the Vees downing Vernon in the Cup final.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers thrilled with pod win

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Previous story
‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Just Posted

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

Data from May 28 to June 3

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

The Okanagan Indian Band federal government office, 12420 Westside Road. (File photo)
Okanagan Indian Band calls for removal of 3 ‘colonial structures’ on band land

The current OKIB band office is among the structures that have become ‘symbols of trauma and pain’ in the community

(he./Contributed)
Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

The app offers a safe space for men to anonymously connect and receive support for their well-being

A hawk that was trapped behind a truck grill in Clinton last Friday. (Submitted photo)
Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Hawk flew into moving vehicle as it headed north on Highway 97

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Salmon Arm resident John Woods took this photo of a male house finch in his yard recently, known for its distinctive song. (John Woods image)
Name that refrain: Shuswap birder suggests starting with this bird

If you want to identify bird songs in the region, the house finch is common this time of year

Most Read