The torch is led into Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony event at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium

The torch has been lit and the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened last night at Rotary Stadium.

Hundreds packed the stands and there were performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open
Next story
PHOTOS: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony rocks Rotary Stadium

Just Posted

(file photo)
Daytime flights coming back to Kelowna airport

Revelstoke’s Cenotaph, ca. 1925. (P-4233)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 24

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns