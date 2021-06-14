Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Cody Bandsma reaching new heights over the Shuswap

Former 100 Mile resident discovers Salmon Arm by air with powered paraglider

Just a man, a fan and his paraglider – this is how Cody Bandsma likes to fly.

During the windy Wednesday afternoon of June 9, the Salmon Arm man was at Blackburn Park getting to know his new paraglider through an exercise referred to as “kiting.” Holding onto the risers – straps that connect to the lines going to the paraglider “wing,” Bandsma waited until the wind was just right. He then started to run. Quickly, the wind caught hold of the wing and the wing launched into the air.

Kiting is a way of learning how the wing moves and how to adjust your body accordingly, to make the wing move how you want it – all of which is important when you’re flying more than 1,000 feet in the air.

For powered paragliding, in addition to the wing, a large fan is harnessed to Bandsma’s back. While the field at Blackburn Park might be good for kiting, for powered paragliding Bandsma chooses to launch himself from flat open areas in Blind Bay, including the beach.

Bandsma has shared on Youtube several videos of his scenic flights in the Shuswap, including flights over Eagle Bay, Blind Bay and Salmon Arm. One of the videos was taken at 6,000 feet around a snowy Mount Ida.

A commercial diver by trade, Bandsma’s flair for adventure has led him to try skydiving as well, both tandem and solo. When in the air, however, his preference is powered paragliding on his own.

“It’s kind of like diving to me… if you know your stuff, you never have to worry about anything, you’re in total bliss,” said Bandsma.

Bandsma said he started powered paragliding about three-and-a-half years ago while living near 100 Mile House. After the 2017 wildfire decimated his parents’ property, Cody, his father Stan and mother Darlene wound up relocating to the Shuswap where Cody has discovered new vistas with his paraglider.

For those who are trained and licensed in the sport, Bandsma said powered paragliding is very safe, though he stressed you do have to follow the rules and restrictions, and watch for birds.

“So when you’re launching, the main rule is three hours after sunrise and three hours before sunset; you don’t want to launch after those time frames,” said Bandsma.

Visit Bandsma’s Youtube channel to see more of his flights over the Shuswap.

Read more: Family home burned to the ground

Read more: Snapshot: Flying free

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Previous story
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Just Posted

Dawn Low worked for the City of Revelstoke for 22 years. She became CAO for our community in 2019 and held the position until May, 2021.
Revelstoke’s Dawn Low hired as CAO for Armstrong

Dawn Low was the CAO in Revelstoke until end of May

The Five-Cairn Trail is roughly 25 km long and traverses between two icefields. A friend and I hiked it in 2009. (Liam Harrap)
Liam’s Lowdown: That time I got rescued in Iceland

Sometimes we need to call for help and thank goodness it comes

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

There was a house fire in Revelstoke on June 11 in the 900 block of Farrel Road. (Facebook)
Revelstoke fire department extinguishes house fire

Fire was on June 10

Revelstoke City Council approved a cost sharing agreement for the upcoming construction of a traffic circle as well as a realignment on Nichol Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Mackenzie Village are paying the rest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Jann Arden will embark on Canada-wide tour Spring 2022 with a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 13. (Contributed)
Jann Arden schedules Okanagan stop on 2022 Canada-wide tour

The Jann Arden Live! tour has been rescheduled for 2022

A fire deliberately set in a washroom facility in Vernon’s transit terminal could cost the city around $25,000 to repair. (City of Vernon)
Burned-out bathroom could cost Vernon $25K

Despite changes made by city, vandalism on the rise at transit loop loos

Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Cody Bandsma reaching new heights over the Shuswap

Former 100 Mile resident discovers Salmon Arm by air with powered paraglider

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Highway notices like this come down effective June 14. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Gathering changes include up to 50 people for outdoor events

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Investigation ongoing after child struck by vehicle downtown Vernon

A young child was taken to hospital Friday with undetermined injuries

David Larsen, left, and co-host Tony Peyton. (K96.3/Twitter)
Popular Kelowna radio host dies after battle with cancer

David Larsen was half of the longtime Kelowna morning-show duo David and Tony

Calgary Stampeders’ Jerome Messam leaps over a tackle during second half CFL western semifinal football action in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Governors vote unanimously in favour to start the ‘21 campaign on Aug. 5

Most Read