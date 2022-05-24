VIDEO: Local athletes building exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke

A group of local athletes are looking to bring cricket back to Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke Cricket Club is building excitement for the sport in the community, increasing the number of regular players, and hopes to eventually take a team to play in nearby communities with already-established cricket teams like Kamloops and Kelowna.

“We want to reach out to any other cricketers who are in hiding, connect with other sports clubs and schools potentially,” said Matt Bramall, the club’s organizer.

The group currently plays in a field on Third St., but Bramall said they hope to grow the sport in the community to a point where they can find a space of their own to play.

“Thinking long term, it would be great if we can find a home for cricket in Revelstoke,” said Bramall.

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world boasting an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide.

Although more traditionally known for their love of adventure sport, Revelstokians have played cricket in the community for well over 100 years.

According to the May 7, 1892, edition of the Kootenay Star, a cricket club was formed in Revelstoke following a meeting held at the Victoria Hotel.

According to Bramall, there was an actual cricket ground in the community in those days and matches were played against towns like Golden and Vernon.

“Sadly the club folded in 1938 on the eve of the Second World War and it failed to restart afterwards, until now,” said Bramall.

Bramall said the group consists of several nationalities: Indian, Australian, British and the occasional Canadian. They work in many essential businesses around town including restaurants, tourism, the gas stations and liquor stores.

“We come from all over the world, but have made Revelstoke our home and are united by our love of cricket,” said Bramall. “Anyone is welcome to get involved, the best way to learn is to play.”

They play every Wednesday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park on Third St. next to the Old School Eatery.

Anyone interested in learning more and joining in can email Bramall at mattbramall2006@hotmail.co.uk or join the group on Facebook.

