VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

With the smell of popcorn floating in the mezzanine and carnival games lining the halls, members of the Revelstoke Skating Club took to the ice to perform their carnival.

Inspired by Cirque du Soleil, the show featured circus animals, clowns, acrobats and more, including skaters of all ages and abilities.

Volunteers transformed the Forum from a community arena into a big top, complete with sparkling lights and a massive silhouetted circus backdrop.

Audience members were transported under the big top for the show.

Karlie Beatty performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Danica Secord performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Figure skaters perform during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Jackie Bracken performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Clowns hit the ice during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Andie Reynolds performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Rhenna Secord performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Karlie Beatty performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Adults perform during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Figure skaters perform during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Samantha Veninsky performs during the Revelstoke Skating Club Carnival at the Revelstoke Forum on March 15. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Young skaters take a bow. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

