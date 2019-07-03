VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, has yet to decide whether he will stay with the Toronto Raptors or leave.

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history and fans have become attached to the Free Agent.

As one of the best Free Agency picks in the League, Leonard has his pick of the top NBA teams in the business. It has been reported that Leonard has sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard is expected to meet with the Raptors last. While waiting for news on Leonard’s choice, social media has been flooded by fans anxiously awaiting news of his decision.

ALSO READ: We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

ALSO READ: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing clouds

High 24 degrees

Tourism BC develops Destination Development Strategy for Highway 1 Corridor

Tourism BC recently created destination development strategies for different regions across the… Continue reading

Revelstoke teen musician releases first CD

Revelstoke born and raised Aza Deschamps released her first CD on Canada Day

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Letter to editor: Caribou protection clarification

Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim… Continue reading

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Chief Louis calls bluff on Scheer’s sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day

Louis said the possibility of conservatives taking majority concerns him and his community

B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Most Read