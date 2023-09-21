VIDEO: West Kelowna Warriors look to ‘Sunday Night Football’ to announce opening night roster

The Warriors open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Sept. 22 against Penticton

The West Kelowna Warriors announced their 2023-24 opening night roster by parodying the ‘Sunday Night Football’ method. (West Kelowna Warriors)

It’s Christmas Eve for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The team drops the puck on the 2023-24 BCHL season on Friday, Sept. 22 when they welcome the defending champion Penticton Vees to town.

Ahead of the season, the Warriors announced their opening night roster on Thursday (Sep. 21).

Over the years, at any level of sport, teams get creative when announcing their rosters, whether they try to use a trending topic or a nostalgia factor.

This year, the Warriors announced their roster similar to how NFL players are introduced during Sunday Night Football broadcasts.

The players look at the camera and introduce themselves by saying their name, position, and where they are from.

This year, the team features local talent like West Kelowna’s Noah Weir, Kelowna’s Kaiden Schaupmeyer and Penticton’s Brennan Nelson.

The United States is well represented with eight American-born players on the opening night roster.

The team has dipped into international waters for the upcoming season as Johannes Løkkeberg from Fredrikstad, Norway and Viggo Nordström from Luleä, Sweden are on the team. They are both part of the forward group.

The Warriors and Vees drop the puck at Royal LePage Place on Friday at 7 p.m.

