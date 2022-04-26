Voice of the Vernon Vipers named BCHL broadcaster of the year

Vernon Vipers broadcaster Graham Turnbull has been named the BC Hockey LEague’s broadcaster of the year for 2022, alongside Evan Hammond of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (BCHL photo)

Graham Turnbull has been recognized as one of the best voices of the BC Hockey League.

The Vernon Vipers broadcaster was named a co-winner of the BCHL’s Broadcaster of the Year award for 2022, alongside Evan Hammond of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The two play-by-play broadcasters will share the award after a vote by the league’s 18 broadcasters at the end of the regular season resulted in a tie.

It’s Turnbull’s second time winning the award after being bestowed the honour in 2018. The last Vipers broadcaster to win the award before Turnbull was Todd Miller in 2010.

Meanwhile, Hammond has now won the award three times after being recognized in 2009 and 2013.

Criteria for the award includes broadcast skill, professionalism and the work the broadcasters put in outside the booth.

Turnbull has nine BCHL seasons under his belt, the first with the Merritt Centennials and the last eight with the Vipers. He’s called two league finals to date, in 2014 and 2019.

“I couldn’t be more humbled to receive this award,” Turnbull said. “To be able to share it with a well-respected colleague like Evan Hammond makes it sweeter. There are, and have been, so many great broadcasters come through the BCHL. I’m very proud to be included.”

Hammond, one of the league’s longest serving broadcasters, has been the voice of the Bulldogs since the 2003-04 season. The on-ice product gave Hammond plenty to talk about this past season, as the Bulldogs won the Coastal Conference with a record of 35-15-3-1.

“It means so much to know I’ve earned the respect of my peers to be selected for this award,” said Hammond. “It’s an honour to share it with Graham Turnbull. He is a great friend, a fantastic individual and a broadcaster without equal, whose games I watch often.”

