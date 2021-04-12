Warriors score first five goals, roll to 5-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win at Kal Tire Place

Tyson Jugnauth of the West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers defenceman Ayden Third (right) keep their eyes on the puck during the Warriors’ 5-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, April 12, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

After a 3-0 start to the B.C. Hockey League pod season, the Vernon Vipers are slumping.

Vernon dropped its third straight contest Monday afternoon at Kal Tire Place, falling 5-1 to the West Kelowna Warriors.

Vernon, West Kelowna and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are all 3-2-1-0 in the three-team Vernon pod.

Carter Wilkie and Cameron Hickling each scored twice and Zach Brooks added a single for West Kelowna, who scored the game’s first five goals before Luke Pakulak broke Johnny Derrick’s shutout bid at 16:39 of the third period for Vernon.

The Warriors led 1-0 and 3-0 by periods.

Derrick finished with 22 saves while Roan Clark stopped 18 shots in his first game of the pod schedule for Vernon.

The Vipers played Monday without forward Tyler Carpendale. He was given a two-game suspension by the league for a blow to the head major penalty against Salmon Arm’s Aidan Lindblad on April 10.

The Gorillas beat West Kelowna 5-3 Sunday for its third straight win.

Vernon will take on the Silverbacks Wednesday at 1 p.m. West Kelowna will face Salmon Arm Thursday at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees continue winning streak

READ MORE: BCHL stays tight-lipped about reasons for leaving Canadian Junior Hockey League



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors