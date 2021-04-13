West Kelowna Warriors forward handed lengthy suspension

Elan Bar Lev Wise fought Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus after BCHL game was over Monday, April 12; Kjemhus suspended two games

Forward Elan Bar Lev Wise of the West Kelowna Warriors (right, shown playing for the Vernon Vipers in 2019) has been suspended nine games by the B.C. Hockey League for being the instigator and aggressor in an after-the-game fight with Vernon’s Kjell Kjemhus Monday, April 12, at Kal Tire Place. Kjemhus was given a two-game suspension for his role. (Black Press - file photo)

The B.C. Hockey League has come down hard on a former Vernon Vipers forward for a fight at the end of a game Monday, April 12.

The league suspended West Kelowna Warriors forward Elan Bar Lev Wise nine games for receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct for fighting after Monday’s game against the Vipers had ended. Bar Lev Wise fought Vernon forward Kjell Kjemhus and he also received an instigator and aggressor penalty.

Kjemhus was handed a two-game suspension for receiving a major penalty after the game had ended.

West Kelowna won the contest, 5-1.

Bar Lev Wise, 20, has no points in six games during the BCHL pod season. He was acquired by the Warriors from Vernon at the trade deadline in 2020.

