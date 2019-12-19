What’s new at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club?

Last year the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club saw their membership increase by 150, and the club’s growth is continuing this year.

The club has hired an executive director for the first time as well as opening four new kilometres of trails in the last two years.

Also new this year is the club’s entire rental fleet.

In progress is an adventure trail for kids that will feature wooden characters.

Upcoming events include Never-Ever lessons on Dec. 22, a Salomon Demo Day on Dec. 27, BC Winter Games Trials on Dec. 29 and the annual Lantern Ski on Jan. 1.

