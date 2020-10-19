Course workers prepare the landing area at the ski jump venue in Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C. Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Course workers prepare the landing area at the ski jump venue in Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C. Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., to host nordic world junior ski championship in 2023

Canada last hosted the championships in 1997 in Canmore, Alta.

The 2023 nordic world junior and under-23 ski championships will be held in Whistler, B.C.

The event features cross-country skiing, ski jumping and nordic combined for the top skiers in the world between the ages of 16 and 22.

Canada last hosted the championships in 1997 in Canmore, Alta.

The cross-country ski trails and ski jump in Whistler Olympic Park, which were venues for the 2010 Winter Olympics, will be the sites in 2023.

The 2020 championship was held in in February in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, where Canada won a silver medal in the junior men’s relay.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities
Next story
Winter championships canceled for B.C. university athletes

Just Posted

The city has launched a community well-being survey. (Submitted)
City launches community well-being survey

Everyone residing in Revelstoke aged 12 and over is invited to complete it

A Revelstoke landowner has applied for a Temporary User Permit to host mobile camp buildings on a property in Johnson Heights that would host construction workers for upcoming Revelstoke Mountain Resort projects.(City report)
Mobile camp buildings could be placed on property in Johnson Heights

The camp would house construction workers for projects at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Oscar Lopez is opening Arts Revelstoke’s Revy.Live performance series with a show on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Revelstoke performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)
Arts Revelstoke launching fall performance series: REVY. Live

Audience sizes will be limited and events livestreamed

The view from Donald Bridge, looking east on Highway 1, about 28 km north of Golden at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Expect delays on highway east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident occurred near the Quartz Creek bridge

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Amanda Poon’s campaign signs were found defaced on Sunday, Oct. 18

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm-raised climate scientist keen to help B.C. communities prepare for change

Sylvie Harder brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Most Read