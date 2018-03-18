Paralympian skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates her bronze medal finish in the 1.5km cross-country race with her mother Karin Huster at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Wilkie adds silver to medal collection

Para-Nordic skier picks up her third medal of the PyeongChang games in relay

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie helped to add to the Canadian Paralympic team’s record-breaking medal count as part of the 4×2.5 kilometre mixed relay team that struck silver at the PyeongChang Paralympic games.

Wilkie’s teammates were Mark Arendz who went on to carry the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony, Emily Young of Kelowna and Chris Klebl.

The Canadian team finished 50 seconds behind the gold-medal winning Ukrainians and 53 seconds ahead of the German team who won bronze.

Canada closed the games with a total of 28 medals, the most for a Canadian contingent in Paralympic history. Only the American athletes will be bringing home more hardware from PyeongChang with 36 medals.

