Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

The weekend course that empowers women to be independent in the backcountry is returning to Lake Country.
Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an all-inclusive, three-day course teaching women outdoor safety and wilderness survival.
Women can learn hunting techniques, fly-fishing, archery, wild game care, and more from expert instructors at Camp Winfield.
The course is hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation and runs June 2-4. A list of classes is still being finalized.
Learn more about Becoming an Outdoors Woman or register before the May 7 deadline by visiting bcwf.bc.ca.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on