B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

The course runs June 2-4

  • Feb. 23, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

The weekend course that empowers women to be independent in the backcountry is returning to Lake Country.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an all-inclusive, three-day course teaching women outdoor safety and wilderness survival.

Women can learn hunting techniques, fly-fishing, archery, wild game care, and more from expert instructors at Camp Winfield.

The course is hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation and runs June 2-4. A list of classes is still being finalized.

Learn more about Becoming an Outdoors Woman or register before the May 7 deadline by visiting bcwf.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Building confidence, gaining independence in the Okanagan while Becoming an Outdoors Woman

Lake CountryOutdoorsWildlife

