Ascent Mentorship will be pairing up to 40 women in the Revelstoke area together for a five-month-long mentorship for the 2020-21 winter season. (Alex Cooper photo)

Women’s backcountry mentorship society launches in Revelstoke

Ascent Mentorships will pair 40 women for winter-long mentorships

A new non-profit society dedicated to pairing females into season-long mentorships in backcountry skiing and snowboarding has launched in Revelstoke.

In an effort to reduce barriers to entry for women in the backcountry, Ascent Mentorships will be pairing up to 40 women in the Revelstoke area together for a five-month-long mentorship for the 2020-21 winter season.

They hope to increase confidence among women in the region and create a supportive and encouraging environment for women to strengthen their skills, said a news release from the society.

The new society is modelled after a successful program operating in the Sea to Sky area called Mountain Mentors. Ascent has their support and blessing in the new endeavour.

The society will be funded through grants, donations and are currently looking for sponsors who would be interested in helping to build a larger community of female backcountry users.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities visit ascentmentors.ca/sponsorships

“After about 200 responses to a survey in the community, it was clear that there was a lot of interest in a program like this,” says Emily Wright, founder of Ascent Mentorships, in a news release. “All of the feedback that we received from the survey really accentuated the motivating factors for wanting to create Ascent Mentorships.”

For those looking to get involved for the 2020-21 season, applications for both mentors and mentees will open early September.

For more information on the program itself, visit ascentmentors.ca/program

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Just Posted

Women’s backcountry mentorship society launches in Revelstoke

Ascent Mentorships will pair 40 women for winter-long mentorships

Liam’s Lowdown: What will grow from the ashes of COVID-19?

The world is forever changing

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Blaze near Craigellachie now 16 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Movie was filmed in Summerland in 1978

Who’ll Save Our Children was aired on CBS Dec. 16, 1978

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Ebus expands service to Kelowna, Salmon Arm

Alberta-based transportation company’s departures up to seven days a week

Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

U.K. backpacker Charles Horvath-Allan went missing May 26, 1989

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

Most Read