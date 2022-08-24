Women’s invitational mountain biking event returning to Revelstoke

Some of the world’s best female mountain bike athletes are coming to ride in Revelstoke.

Dark Horse Invitational, a women’s specific freeride event is returning to Revelstoke from Sept. 21-24, 2022. The event is made possible by a collaboration between Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Jigsaw Event Services, and mountain biker Casey Brown.

“My vision is to create a women’s freeride event that is welcoming, inclusive and focused on progression,” said Brown in a press release. “I’ve had a dream to build a proper jump line for a while. I’m happy that this event has become an annual celebration for women on bikes and has put a spotlight on women’s freeriding.”

The event is set to host up to 20 invitation-only riders, up from the roster of 12 last year. Over the course of the week, athletes will be judged to determine the winner of the coveted Dark Horse title, which went to 12-year-old Tayte Proulx Royds from Kelowna last year.

Spectators are invited to come out for the Big Air Sesh, Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m, with the award ceremony following shortly after at the Rockford Plaza at 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Trek Bicycle Corporation, Five Ten, Redbull, Swatch, Bell Helmets, Mons Royale, Hydro Flask, The Sutton Place Hotel, Rockford Grill, and The Regent Hotel, and community partners Keystone Health, Save-On-Foods, Stoke Roasted Coffee Co., and Wandering Wheels.

